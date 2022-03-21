Is Karan Kundrra getting married to ladylove Tejasswi Prakash this year? Former REVEALS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become one of the most popular and loved couples in the television fraternity. The two became friends on the Salman Khan-fronted show Bigg Boss 15, and soon their relationship blossomed as they confessed their love for each other on the show. Fans have been going gaga over the couple ever since then. Moreover, they even have a couple name called ‘Tejran’ which often trends on social media every now and then. In a recent interview, with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Karan spilled the beans on his marriage plans with his ladylove.

On being asked if Karan is ready to marry Tejasswi this year, the actor replied that he has been ready ever since he was in the Bigg Boss house. Moreover, he mentioned that the two are dating at the moment, and eventually plan to marry each other. “I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai. Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi. Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed is going to happen for sure. No one is asking us about it)," said the actor.

Karan also shared that it is important for him that his parents like Tejasswi. “It’s very important for me to know what my parents think about… They have dedicated their lives to us. We cannot be selfish. I believe two families come together when two people are in a relationship. It was a sigh of relief that they loved her,” Karan said.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash reacts on marriage with Karan Kundrra: We have just come out, there is so much to talk about