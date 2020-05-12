Karan Kundrra gives an EPIC reply to a troll who called him a 'lady' for his OLD photo with ex Kritika Kamra

Karan Kundrra shuts a troll who called him a lady for his throwback picture with Kritika Kamra and Pooja Gor and it is savagery at it's best. The actor's epic reply will surely win your heart. Here's what happened.

Karan Kundrra came under the target of a troll after he shared some throwback pictures with his ex-girlfriend Kritika Kamra and Pooja Gor. Well, the handsome hunk posted these pictures to announce a special surprise for fans. Just like many other celebrities, Karan also decided to do a live session on Instagram amid the Coronavirus-infused lockdown with none other than Kritika. Yes, the two former lovers and now 'good friends' came together for a live chat to treat their fans and drive away their quarantine blues.

To make the announcement of this special Insta live session, Karan shared some old photos with Kritika and Pooja. He informed everyone that he will be conduction a live session on May 11, 2020, at 6 pm with Kritika and Pooja on his social media handle. While Kritika will be online with him, Pooja will join them in the comment section. While many were excited to see a sudden Kitani Mohabbat Hai reunion, some internet trolls did not leave this chance to spew venom.

A social media user decided to call out Karan and troll him for posing with the two beauties. The user seemed to have difficulty in identifying the gender and commented, 'Three Ladies.' While the internet user tried his best to offend Karan with his random and vicious comment, the handsome actor taught him a lesson in his own language.

The actor was quick to give a befitting and savage reply to shut down the troll. Karan wrote, 'Yes, brother and I have no problem with you calling me that. In fact, I will be proud. The most powerful thing to do in this world is to be a lady. I'm sure your mum and your sisters are proud of you.'

Take a look at Karan's post here:

Well, Karan's epic reply is winning the hearts of many people. The way he handled a troll is surely appreciable. Talking about their chat, the duo had a gala time reminiscing good old days together. They spoke about their first-day shoot of KMH and also shared some fun moments from the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

