Karan Kundrra hails Tejasswi Prakash & calls her his dream co-star: She is extremely intelligent & passionate

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are among the most popular names on social media and they enjoy a massive fan following on social media. The duo met on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. Both of them are busy with different projects and hardly get time together. But when they get free, they love to go on dates. Karan recently broke silence over his roka rumours and shared about his dream co-star.

When asked about his dream co-star, Karan replied, “It will be Tejasswi (Prakash), not because she is my girlfriend, but because I know that she is an extremely intelligent and passionate person. I would love to see her work with directors who create magic on screen. Tejasswi has an immense amount of potential. I hope she gets to work with experienced people, the veterans from the industry, I am sure she will shine.”

Talking about the roka rumours, he shared, “Twitter par toh roka kya, mere bachche bhi ho chuke hain, 3-4 relationships bhi hain, shaadi toh pata nahi 2012 se kitni bar ho chuki hai. People keep talking about things on social media, but jab kuch hoga toh hum bata denge. We haven’t thought about shaadi yet. We don’t have the time to think about it. She shoots for 12-13 hours for Naagin 6, and I have my things. We hardly get time to see each other, yeh sab toh baad ki baat hai. Even this time, when I returned from Delhi, she came to the airport to pick me up. Toh bas airport se ghar tak saath thay hum, and this is how we are managing.”

On work front, Karan is presently seen as host of reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He added that a lot of shows have been offered to him, but at the moment, he doesn’t want to do TV. He doesn’t want to do anything that stretches for years and wishes to do projects that inspire and challenge the actor in him. He added that he has recently finished a film, which will be announced soon. It’s from the makers of Mubarakan, and he is very excited about this project.

