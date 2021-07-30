Karan Kundrra on having no godfather: ‘People prefer to work with actors they like’

Actor Karan Kundrra has been a popular face in television for years. Although the actor went to do quite a few films, he recently shared that he does not believe in taking a break from his television career, just so he could focus on films. The actor admits that balancing television and films is not a difficult task for him. He further adds that interesting subjects are being explored when it comes to films, but that not every film should be treated and approached in terms of commercial success.

Speaking to ETimes, the actor said, “Films are serious business, and at the end of the day, we all know that box office figures are important. However, many times you feel that a film is really interesting and yet, it does not work well. And that same film will premiere at film festivals across the globe. Obviously, it is meaningful cinema and has been made with an interesting perspective and great storytelling. Box office numbers, on the other hand, depend on many factors.”

Karan shared that he has always followed his gut instinct when signing films, and that the story and role has to appeal to him. He added that he won’t be taking a break from television to do film projects. The actor said that whenever he had the chance, he continued doing both films and television together, at the same time.

Karan articulated that he does not have a godfather in the industry. The actor further added that no one is waiting to launch him in a big project and he is okay with that. He shared that he needs to strike a balance between his television projects. Karan said that while moving away from television space worked for the likes of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Madan, it does not mean that it would work for him as well.

Addressing the prevalence of favouritism in Bollywood, Karan said, “You’d have to be a fool to deny that favouritism exists in Bollywood. People prefer to work with actors that they like. I am aware of that, which is why I have always believed in doing fewer projects and balancing my film career in such a way that I don’t lose out on good offers on television. I don’t want to disappear from the small screen and then come back when my film platter is empty.”

Karan shared that he has a film coming with some known stars from Bollywood, but can’t share details about it at the moment. The actor was last seen in an OTT film.

