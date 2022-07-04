Karan Kundrra hints at doing a 'monsoon theme' music video; Will it be it with Tejasswi Prakash?

Popular actor Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor gained more popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 15, where he met actress Tejasswi Prakash. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and shortly expressed feelings for each other. The couple shares a strong bond even after coming out of the show and is often papped in the city. Today, Karan was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors while he was heading inside the sets from his vanity. The actor sported an all-black look and was seen covering himself with an umbrella as it was raining.

When a pap teased Karan that he should do one music video based on the monsoon theme, the actor said why only one and not two and not three. Karan continued walking and said, "Yes there should be a song on monsoon". The actor then reacts surprisingly and teased the paps and said, "Kaha se aari hai teri information". After seeing his surprising reaction, another pap questioned Karan and said, "Is there a new song coming out? To which, Karan said, "Yes, it is coming". However, Karan did not reveal any details on his upcoming song but this is surely a piece of great news for his fandom. Well, fans can soon expect an announcement on a new music video from the star as he himself has confirmed the news.

Speaking of Karan, the actor is currently hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

