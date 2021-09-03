Karan Kundrra on his post for late actor Sidharth Shukla: People misinterpreted it that I had spoken to him

Sidharth Shukla’s demise has left all his fans and celebrities in shock. The actor passed away on September 2. It is reported that he died of a heart attack. Many television and Bollywood celebrities expressed their condolence on social media. Karan Kundrra also had shared a post for the late actor. But his post was misinterpreted by fans as they thought that he had spoken to the late actor a night before his death. But now the actor has come out and cleared it.

Karan said that there was confusion while reading it. As reported in Hindustan Times, he said, “I was sitting with my friends just a day before his death and were discussing about work, future plans and Bigg Boss. Then Sidharth’s topic came up. How he is doing wonderfully well. We also discussed how he is an inspiration for a lot of people. And then next morning it came as a big shock. That is what I wrote in my post. A lot of people thought I meant that I had spoken to him, but I was talking about him with my friends”.

Karan had written in his post, “Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad.”

To note, Sidharth was 40 and is survived by his mother and two sisters. As per the PTI report, the actor was taken to the Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning where the doctors declared him dead. His last rites will take place today.

