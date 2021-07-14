Karan Kundrra on his short track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: I enjoy roles with a proper start & end

Karan Kundrra’s track in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai may soon come to an end as he is shown critically ill in the upcoming episodes of the show.

The actor Karan Kundrra has joined the cast of the popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is playing the role of Ranveer, Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi’s husband in the present track. But it seems that his journey on the show might end very soon. As per the recent plot of the show, it was seen that Ranveer and Sirat meet with an accident. Now in the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that Ranveer will be diagnosed with a serious illness.

The actor had entered the show as a cameo and his track was only for a few months. As per the sources from the show, “It was always a cameo for Karan Kundra. His character was not going to last for more than a couple of months. He had an interesting role as a parallel lead in the show. Karan prefers doing finite tracks and he is aware that his track is getting over. Now, it remains to be seen if the makers kill him in the show or keep it open-ended so that there is a possibility of him returning to the show at a later date. After Karan's entry, the track focused on the love triangle between Kartik (Mohsin Khan), Sirat (Shivangi Joshi), and Ranveer (Karan Kundra)."

The Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor had earlier talked about his role in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said, “My role has many layers and it was interesting to shoot in different locations for the show. Due to restrictions in Mumbai, we had relocated outside and then again came back to Mumbai to shoot at Film City. To get an interesting role like this is a great opportunity. I have always enjoyed roles that have a proper start and end."

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik is shocked after Ranveer tells him he is going to die

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×