Karan Kundrra interacts with paparazzi as he heads to meet Tejasswi Prakash at her house; PICS

Popular actor Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. He rose to fame with the show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' and went to work on several popular projects like 'Roadies' and more. The actor is also considered among the most stylish star in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. Karan's down-to-earth attitude and expressive nature have received immense love from his fans.

The actor's kind behavior has never gone unnoticed by his fans and they praise him ardently for his simplicity. Today, Karan shared a story on his Instagram handle where the actor was spotted interacting with the paps. The paparazzi were following the actor on their bike when Karan noticed them and had a small chit-chat with them while they were stuck in traffic. It was around midnight and in the conversation, Karan revealed that he is going to meet his girlfriend Tejasswi at her house.

Karan and Tejasswi:

Karan gained more popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 15, where he met actress Tejasswi Prakash. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and shortly expressed feelings for each other. The couple shares a strong bond even after coming out of the show and is often papped in the city. Tejasswi and Karan have been very vocal about their relationship and they are never shy to express their feelings publicly.

They recently attended Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held on June 16 and also won the 'Super Stylish TV Couple Award'. While Tejasswi looked gorgeous in the elegant red bodycon dress, Karan sported a tux with a bow tie. During the pap pics, Karan and Tejasswi gave some glam shots with each other. The couple also shared an adorable hug. Karan Kundrra was also spotted giving a soft peck on her cheek.

At present, Karan is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

