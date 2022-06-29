Karan Kundrra lashes out at Tejasswi Prakash's fan pages & questions 'Are You Serious?' Find out why

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants in Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official. Their chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media make their fans swoon. Their fans lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. Tejasswi and Karan have been giving new reasons to fans to fall in love with them and admire them every day.

Today yet another reason proved their love and how they support each other and can't stand nonsense. Karan took to his Twitter handle and lashed out at certain Tejasswi Prakash's fan pages that have been circulating edited and morphed pics of abuses. He wrote, “Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!!”

His ladylove Tejasswi Prakash was quick enough to reply to his comment and the actress also slammed those fan pages. She tweeted, “Proud of? M confused… such people can’t be my fans… people who have these thoughts about you… or for that matter about anyone… I still am with my guy to make him understand… but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone…people can break…peace.”

Karan and Tejasswi's professional commitment:

Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Speaking of Karan, the actor is currently hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

