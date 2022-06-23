Karan Kundrra looks cool in an all black athleisure as he gets clicked at the airport; PICS

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. He is among the most stylish actors and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actor rose to fame with the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai and went to work in several popular projects like Roadies and more. The actor is presently hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently spotted at Mumbai airport and he looked stylish in black stylish outfit.

The actor was seen in a black distressed design t-shirt, which he had paired with black joggers. He paired the look will white sports shoes and a baseball cap. Karan had also sported sunglasses and was holding a white jacket in his hand. The actor looks fabulous as he greeted the paps and posed for them.

See photos here-

The most sensational couple, Karan and Tejasswi, recently attended Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held on June 16 and also won the 'Super Stylish TV Couple Award'. While Tejasswi looked gorgeous in the elegant red bodycon dress, Karan sported a tux with a bow tie. During the pap pics, Karan and Tejasswi gave some glam shots with each other. The couple also shared an adorable hug. Karan Kundrra was also spotted giving a soft peck on her cheek.

On professional front, Karan is hosting the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

