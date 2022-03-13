Karan Kundrra looks festive ready as he sports a white kurta pyjama; Vidhi Pandya calls him ‘Laddoo ka Sunny’

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. He is immensely loved for his acting skill, his attitude, and his out-of-the-box fashion sense. The actor was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, where he had formed a good bond with Tejasswi Prakash, and had also expressed his feeling for her on the show. The actor is looking his traditionally best in his new post.

Roadies fame Karan Kundrra has shared a post as he sported a white kurta-pyjama along with the blue half jacket. He looks stylish as he paired it with mojris and black sunglasses. He wrote in the caption, “There’s always something to be thankful for.. #grateful expect nothing and appreciate everything..” Numerous of his friends commented on the post. Vidhi Pandya, “Laddooooo ke sunnyyyy he lag rahe ho ekdummm”. Karan Arora dropped a heart emoji and Sharad Chaudhary commented, “Bhai”. One of the fans commented, “Ohhhhh hottiieee KUNDRRA”, “Staaaaappp looking dapper in every post”, etc.

See post here-

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash developed feelings for each other in the show Bigg Boss 15 and they have been dating even after coming out of the house. Karan Kundrra lovingly calls her laddoo and his nickname is Sunny. The couple is often spotted together after their shoots. They had recently done their first music video together, named Rula Deti Hai. The music video has been getting lots of appreciation from their fans and had been trending on social media. The fans of the couple have given them the name, Tejran.



