Karan Kundrra on meeting Ranbir Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors: He has got all great values from Neetu Kapoor

Karan Kundrra recently opened up about meeting Shamshera’s Ranbir Kapoor on the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors. The dance reality show was hosted by Karan and judged by Ranbir’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Marzi Pestonji. The Barfi actor had come on the show to promote his upcoming period-drama Shamshera which will release in the theatres on the 22nd of July. Now, talking to a news portal, Karan opened up about his experience of meeting Ranbir on the show.

Karan Kundrra on Ranbir Kapoor

Talking to ETimes TV, Karan said that looking at Ranbir, one can tell that he is Neetu Kapoor’s son. “We had a beautiful time and Tejasswi was also there for the shoot. Thankfully, these episodes happened in the last few days of my shoot because if they would have happened in the first few weeks of my shoot, Meri band bajj jaati thinking what will I do. With Ranbir first of all, he is very real, shy, warm and speaks such good things. When you look at him, you get to know that he is Neetu Ji’s son. You all know him as Neetuji’s son and I had the pleasure of working with Neetu ji before and then when I met Ranbir I realised he has got all the great values from his mother. That’s why the entire country loves him,” he said.

There were several sweet moments in the episode. One of them is certainly when Ranbir danced with Neetu Kapoor on his late father and actor Rishi Kapoor’s hit songs. They also danced on Shamshera’s songs on stage. Apart from him, his leading lady Vaani Kapoor also graced the stage.