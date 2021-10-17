Karan Kundrra to Miesha Iyer, 5 couples & relationships which became popular in BB 15

It has been already two weeks since the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Contestants are giving tough battles to each other in the show. Afsana Khan has turned out to be the most violent one as she is picking up a fight with everyone. A recent one was Shamita Shetty who she even age shamed. However, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan had schooled her and even ask to keep a check on her language. Apart from this other contestants—Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and others are also grabbing the limelight.

But like every time this season also the audience is seeing some growing intimacy among the contestants. Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer became the talk of the town after their clip went viral. In Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita and Raqesh were also grabbing attention for their growing intimacy. In every season, we see couples who become fond of each other in the show and stay strong even after coming out of the show. But majorly they part ways. In past, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon.

Here let see the couple and friends who became popular in the show:

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer: Their relationship is going strong till now. Both were even warned by Salman Khan for their act. The host said that they should be a bit aware of what they are doing as it is being aired on national television.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra: Both friendships are growing very strong. They are seen sharing close bonds who always stand for each other.

Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian: She made his team win as he promised to be loyal to her team. Vishal is standing for her and playing with her team.

Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali: Both were going strong from day one. They were seen together all the time but suddenly both have developed tension.

Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal: They are friends from Bigg Bos OTT days. Even with Shamita, both remain good friends and support each other.

