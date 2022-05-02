Karan Kundrra opens up on doing movies: I hope my stardom & fan following help me bag me some films

Karan Kundrra is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has been part of numerous successful shows. The actor rose to fame with the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. He carved a niche for himself with his rogue look in Roadies as one of the gang leaders. He was last seen in the show Bigg Boss 15, where the Punjabi star received a lot of appreciation from the audience and also found love in the house. Karan Kundrra was recently in Lucknow, where he opened up on his plans for doing movies.

The Big Boss 15 contestant candidly shared in the press conference that although he is dubbed as “the king of TRPs and star on TV but he has lot to achieve”. He added, “It’s the audience who has made me big on TV and I cannot take any credit for that. Even, on the web show Lock Upp, the other night, we had 5.2 million people watching live at 1 am. I hope my stardom and fan following help me bag some films and that will be huge for me.”

Karan Kundrra further added, “Now, we have OTT shows that have budget in multi-crores with top technicians and team. So, platforms are irrelevant now. There is lot of pressure from fans for a fiction show and have offers as well but I will like to wait as I cannot take up just anything. I want to pick a project that gives me chance to evolve.”

Talking about his television career, he shared that he has been working for the last 13 years now, but every time he is on stage or in front of the camera, he gets nervous. He added that the feeling of a newcomer never goes, but it is good to be nervous and scared as it keeps him on the edge.

Karan Kundrra is presently hosting the kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. It is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra on finding love on a reality show: Tejasswi Prakash & I were destined to meet