Karan Kundrra OPENS UP on his and Anusha Dandekar's break up rumours; Says 'We are still together'

Days after reports of break up between Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar surfaced online, Karan has finally opened up about his relationship with Anusha. Read on to know more.

Karan Kundrra always manages to make the news, be it his personal life or professional. The It Happened In Calcutta star has been dating Anusha Dandekar, model, and VJ for the longest time. The two have been one of the most talked-about couples in the television industry. The duo has been quite vocal about their love for each other. In fact, they have never shied away from painting the town red with their love and have been giving major relationship goals.

Recently, Karan and Anusha have been grabbing headlines when reports about the couple deciding to part ways after dating each other for several years aroused. And while the speculations are rife about the reason behind their break up, neither of them confirmed or dismissed the reports. Anusha shared a long post on her Instagram account and expressed her anger over people questioning her about her relationship, while, Karan in an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla jokingly said, "Yes, we have! (laughs),”. He further asserted, “Actually, people are velle and whatever it is, you guys will know in a day or two.”

But recently, the actor opened up about it and dismissing all the rumours, Karan said to BT that first of all, Anusha and Karan don't live together. They have their own pads and they stay together for a few days, whenever their schedules permit. He was shooting in Haryana and returned to Mumbai just before the lockdown was announced. He didn’t want to risk anyone else’s health and hence, chose to stay at his home. Just because Karan and Anusha are living separately, people have assumed that they have parted ways. He further said, "Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now.”

On talking about why the two did not respond to the rumours about their breakup earlier, Karan said that he doesn't get affected by these rumours, but Anusha does. She is more emotional and it was she who brought the break-up rumour to his notice.

Karan and Anusha were in a live-in relationship for the longest time. The two, in fact, made their public appearance together in March during the promotion of Kundrra's web show as well.

