Karan Kundrra opens up on not deleting his exes pics on social media and his response to allegations

Karan Kundrra is a renowned name in the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor is known for his bindass and fun loving personality. He has been winning hearts with his performances in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, MTV Roadies 12, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others. The actor’s personal life is also quite popular as he has dated numerous women. In the recent chat with Filmy Mirchi, the actor opened up not deleting photos with his exes.

Dance Deewane Juniors host Karan Kundrra was asked the reason for not deleting pictures of his exes from his social media account and if he still has feelings for them. He replied, “Life is not on social media, life is where I live, where I work, and it is essential to delete things from there.” He added that, “I have never looked back in life.”

On being asked the reason for staying quiet about his breakups while others have put lots of allegations on the actor. Karan shared, raita phailana bohot aasan hota hai pai koi sametne wala bhi chahye.” He said that is not affected by the allegation and non-sense talks about him. He shared, “Its pitiful and I am not that person.” He said that he knows very well how to give a response, but he chooses not to. If one had something good in life, you keep it as good memory or bad, it shows who you are as a person.

He added that if his fans think that he will be misjudged for not speaking up about his breakup, then they are wrong because if he defames some woman, then it will not be liked by him or his family. He added that Tejasswi knows all the details. He also shared that his close ones know the truth as they will not judge him, and these people only matter to him.

