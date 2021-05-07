Karan Kundrra pulls off a risky stunt on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets; Asks fans to not attempt it

Karan Kundrra is getting immense appreciation for performing a risky stunt on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running television shows. The romantic chemistry between the leads of the show, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan is immensely appreciated by the audience. The show is rated among the top five most popular shows owing to its excellent cast as well its intriguing storyline. In the recent plot, Sirat who is the look-alike of Kartik’s wife Naira is all set to get married to Kartik. But right before the wedding, there is a huge twist in the show with the entry of Sirat’s previous love Ranveer.

The role of Ranveer is played by the actor Karan Kundrra, who is in love with Sirat. He tries numerous ways to meet or connect with her but fails. The role of Ranveer is immensely loved by the audience for his excellent acting skills. In the present storyline, the actor enters the life of Sirat at a very crucial moment. Sirat has decided to get married to Kartik and Ranveer, her former love creates complications between the two. It impacts the bond between the to-be married couple. There will be numerous twists and turns with the entry of Ranveer. In one of the sequences, Ranveer will be seen performing an action stunt.

A BTS video of the stunt was shared by the actor, where he is seen rolling off the top of a car. While he performs the stunt, he advises his fans to not perform such stunts at home. He wrote, “Performed under supervision of Action Director.. Do Not Attempt this in any way!”

See video here- Click

On seeing him performing the stunt, numerous of his friends and fans commented as well as sent love. Krishna Mukherjee wrote, “Chakkkk”, Rahul Sharma wrote, “And I was thinking that Honda city will transition into your Range Rover”. Scarlett Rose was impressed as she wrote, “Dayemmmmm boy!!!” with fire emoji. Karanveer Mehra wrote, “Me: when I dream of buying a bigger car than my bank account .. (Aukaat)” and Amit Sobti commented, “Bro.”

Also read- Karan Kundrra OPENS up on break up with Anusha Dandekar: 'I am single. I don't think I have recovered yet'

Share your comment ×