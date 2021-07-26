Karan Kundrra reacts to ‘Kundra’ goof up in pornography case: quite funny and frustrating at the same time

Raj Kundra has been creating a lot of buzz ever since he has been arrested in a pornography case. The renowned businessman has been held for allegedly being associated with an adult film racket and has been sent to judicial custody by the court. While the matter is being investigated, television actor Karan Kundrra found himself in an awkward situation after his name and photograph was used in place of Raj Kundra in the ongoing pornography case. And now, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has opened up on the Kundra gaffe and called it funny and frustrating.

During his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Karan stated that while a lot of people that he was caught in the controversy, it took a while for him to understand what had happened. “Not just my picture, some also used my name. When I woke up and opened my Twitter, I saw a lot of people had thought that it was actually me who was caught in the controversy, and were tweeting about it while tagging me. It took me a while to figure out what actually happened, and that it was Raj Kundra,” he added.

Sharing the ordeal of what happened with him, Karan stated, “Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them.” Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that he has been mistaken as Raj Kundra. Earlier, he was referred to as ’s husband. Although he took it in a lighter manner, things were a lot serious this time. “Initially, it was quite amusing, but later on I was quite ticked off by it. That was quite funny and frustrating at the same time,” Karan added.

This isn’t all. The actor is also concerned about the impact this goof up can have on his career and believe that the gaffe is going to live on in today’s google era.

