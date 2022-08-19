Karan Kundrra reunites with his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia; See PICS

Here's a good news for the Bigg Boss fans as the most-talked about trio of Salman Khan's TV reality show - Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Rajiv Adatia reunited once again. They bonded well inside the house and fans loved their chemistry as well. Karan Kundrra, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media shared the photos as he met his friends. The actor is quite active on Instagram and every now and then, shares glimpses of his personal and professional lives on social media.

Karan, Umar, and Rajiv looked handsome in the photos. Karan donned a blue shirt while Umar and Rajiv opted for white colour. While sharing the post, Karan Kundrra wrote, "what our mommies think we are Vs what we actually are ;)" Rajiv Adatia commented, "We will always be India’s best dancers!!" On the other hand, Umar Riaz wrote, "The best pic of all. Love u both". Fans too dropped sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Kya baat hai bigboss Reunion". Another user commented, "So cute".

Check post here:

Talking about Karan Kundrra, he became second runner-up in Bigg Boss 15 while Tejasswi Prakash won the show and Pratik Sehajpal became runner-up. Karan also found love inside BB15 in Tejasswi Prakash and the two are going really strong. Their fans lovingly call them 'Tejran'. On the work front, Karan and Tejasswi have recently joined hands for a music video ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’ which revolves around a couple who craves for time with each other. They shot for the song in Goa.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra CONFIRMS marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘Sab raazi hain’