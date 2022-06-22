Karan Kundrra rushes to meet Ajay Devgn in his swanky car & bumps into Rajiv Adatia; WATCH

Dance Deewane Juniors' host and actor Karan Kundrra's new YouTube vlog is out, and he introduced his fans to his father's biceps. The actor called it "savage" and credited his mother for being "strict" with his father. Karan Kundrra had a meeting with Ajay Devgn at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Prior to that, he picked up his father from the salon where he got a cool haircut and Karan kept teasing his father about it. Karan dropped his father at home and left for his meeting.

The actor, who was already running late for his meeting with Ajay Devgn, changed his car and took his swanky car that gives better mileage. Karan told his team that whenever he gets late, he prefers to drive this car by himself. Upon reaching the venue, Karan advised his team to act as thorough professionals during the meeting. Instead, they all kept laughing and even joked with one of the staff members about his choice of shoes. Karan suggested that if they wanted to speak something to each other, they should do it via WhatsApp because they would burst into laughter upon seeing each other.

Watch the entire video here:

Just when Karan and his team were goofing around, they bumped into Rajiv Adatia. For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia shared a very great bond inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Rajiv was accompanied by a friend, who was greeted by Karan. The actor joked that even after spending months with Rajiv, he's unable to understand his accent. Karan, in jest, said that he has also learnt English from Punjab but Rajiv's accent is difficult to comprehend. They even met a few fans inside the hotel, who praised them.

Tejasswi Prakash, who was at the hotel, greeted Karan with kisses and asked if it was important for her to feature in all his videos. While Karan continued recording his video, Tejasswi walked away with one of Karan's staff members to discuss something. In the end, Karan was seen experiencing live visuals through a futuristic camera and felt like a "superhero." He jokingly called himself "Sasta Ajay Devgn sir."

