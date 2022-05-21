Karan Kundrra says GF Tejasswi Prakash is delaying in marriage: 'Our parents meet more than us'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted TV reality show Bigg Boss 15 and are inseparable since then. They are fans’ favourite and they lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. The duo never fails to express their love for each other and often gets snapped packed in PDA. Looking at their love for each other, every now and then, one question definitely runs through every TejRan fan and that is when they are getting married?

However, the duo has spoken about it in bits earlier as well. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Karan talked about his marriage with his ladylove and said that Tejasswi is delaying the marriage as she’s too busy. He also that their parents have met more than they do during this time period. The actor said, “We don’t hide anything. We are taking it slowly. As far as marriage is concerned, madam ke pass time kahan hai. (laughs). Har interview mein woh mere upar phenk deti hai and now I will be putting it on to her. The funny part is that our parents meet each other more than us as they have more time. But we are going with the natural progression as of now.”

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra revisited his Bigg Boss 15 journey and said that he used to be one of those people who ridiculed the idea of falling in love on the reality show. However, he added that he believes that he was destined to do the show to meet the love of his life Tejasswi. He said, “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place.”

