Karan Kundrra says he will be a better father than a husband, reveals GF Tejasswi Prakash wants 25 kids

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most-talked-about couples in the television industry. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Even after coming out of the house, the couple is often spotted together making public appearances. Recently, the lovebirds made headlines after rumours about their Roka ceremony surfaced on the internet. It all started when Karan was seen leaving his girlfriend Tejasswi’s house with a tikka on his forehead.

Now, in a recent interview, Karan remained tight-lipped about the rumours online but said he feels he will be a better father than a husband. Speaking with Radio host, RJ Siddharth, Karan said, "I will be a good father. I was very young when my sister had kids. I was only 12. They mostly lived with us. So, I realised I am very good with kids." Reacting to Karan’s comment, Akasa, who was also a part of the conversation, said that Karan is very protective.

He further added that when he gets married he wants to have a baby girl. Karan also went on to reveal that girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash wants 25 kids.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. A few days back, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash appeared together in their first music video Rula Deti Hai. The music video received an amazing response from the audience.

