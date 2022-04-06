Karan Kundrra says his relationship is getting stronger with Tejasswi Prakash: ‘It’s a good time for us’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship continue to make headlines. They have become one of the most adorable couples in the television industry. The duo fell in love on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and has been going strong ever since. Now, in a recent interview, the popular TV actor Karan opened up about her bond with Tejasswi.

Speaking to a news portal, Karan said he feels thankful to have Tejasswi as her companion and informs that their relationship is getting stronger day by day. “We’re getting to know each other a lot more today. It’s a good time for us,” he told Hindustan Times. On being asked if marriage is on the cards for them, Kundrra said it is going to be a natural progression and he yet can’t put his finger on the exact date. He believes it will happen when it’s the right time.

Karan further added that they are concentrating on their respective careers currently and strengthening their bond. “She’s very busy with her shoot schedules. Marriage isn’t just about two people; it’s about two families coming together. Tejasswi and I are learning to balance our personal and professional lives [before we take the next step],” he shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 title and bagged Rs 40 lakh from the show. She is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. A few days back, Tejasswi and Karan appeared in the music video Rula Deti Hai. The music video received a fantastic response from the audience.

Also Read: Rashami Desai glows in a green dress; Tejasswi Prakash steals the show on red carpet; PICS

