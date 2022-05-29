Karan Kundrra says Tejasswi Prakash deserves the title of 'World's Best Girlfriend'

Actress Tejasswi Prakash and actor Karan Kundrra have become the most popular couple on social media since they declared love for each other. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and shortly expressed feelings for each other. The couple shares a strong bond even after coming out of the show and are often papped in the city. Tejasswi and Karan have been very vocal about their relationship and they are never shy to express their feelings publicly.

According to a Hindustan Times report, when Karan was asked whether constant glare or the pap lens affects his relationship with Tejasswi, he says, "I personally don’t have any issue about having extra attention. It’s a part of my life. I’m a human being, and so are the people watching us or clicking out photos. Also, I don’t believe that a lot of things are supposed to be done (as a star) like appearance (together).” Karan adds that he is not affected at all and won't be hiding just to avoid cameras. He further adds, "So, (having a relationship in the public eye) is not difficult. It is what Tejasswi and I choose. There is a lot of attention, fans, and paps, but we (always) find our space.”

Karan further went on to praise his girlfriend and says that Tejasswi deserves the title of 'world's best girlfriend'. He also shared that like him Tejasswi isn't expressive but though she's piled up with work she still manages everything. Speaking about his new property, Karan adds, "I didn’t have the guts to do something like this. Thankfully, my father was here. I was looking at a smaller house, but he gave me a push (to buy a bigger place). The house comes with a lot of emotions, from nervousness about it actually happening, to getting the loan approved… It was a stressful one and a half month, now thankfully it is done, and interiors have started. I am so happy about it.”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Tejasswi was asked about her opinion on marriage with Karan Kundrra, she said, “I am someone who believes logon ki nazar bahot jaldi lag jati hai. For me the relationship is so precious that I cannot take that risk. So, I will not encourage the marriage topic. We both are focusing on our work and it will happen when it is supposed to happen. I feel blessed.”

On the professional front, Karan will be soon seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

