Karan Kundrra shares PHOTOS of mushy moments with bae Tejasswi Prakash from Ankita & Vicky’s Holi party

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. The duo found love on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship is going strong even after coming out of the house and they are often spotted together. The couple enjoyed themselves at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Holi bash yesterday. Karan Kundrra shared some adorable pics with his boo on social media.

In the pictures shared by Karan, he is seen posing with his ladylove. He is seen kissing her on the cheek. Karan had sported a white buttoned kurta with patiala and Tejasswi had sported a black crop top and black pajama with a sheer white cape top over it. She had sported a silver statement necklace. The couple also posed with Arjun Bijlani, Nishant Bhat and others.

Karan Kundrra captioned, “lol yes we’re obsessed with each other and we fear people are gonna stop hanging with us anymore coz what’s the point?? our first holi.. @anusoru thanks for making us twin”.

See post here-

Karan wrote in the comments, “Promise no more holi posts”. Rahul Sharma commented, “Finally you found someone you love as much as we love cars.” Ashish Chamoli commented, “Soo cute guys”.

He had also shared pictures of them earlier, as he captioned, “yes yes she managed to put colour on me first.. happy holi from us to you!!”

Also read- Tejasswi Prakash gets a kiss from beau Karan Kundrra at Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Holi bash; PICS