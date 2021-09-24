Karan Kundrra shares PIC with late actor Jagnoor Aneja; Says 'Until we meet again'

Jagnoor Aneja passed away on September 23 due to cardiac arrest. He was in Egypt for a vacation when he breathed his last. His sudden demise left everyone shocked. Many celebrities expressed their condolences to the late actor and his family. Jagnoor Aneja appeared on MTV Love School Season 1 and 2 as contestants in which Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were also seen as host. Today, actor Karan shared a picture of him and late actor on his Instagram and expressed his condolence.

He writes, “until we meet again.. keep smiling brother.” A day ago he had passed away Jagnoor had posted a video and wrote, “A dream come true when I visited the great pyramids of Giza. Another place ticked off my bucket list.” One of his fans wrote, “This is so sad, RIP.” Another writes, “Extremely shocking.... RIP brother ... life is unpredictable.” Choti Sardarni’s Mahir Pandhi also mourned his demise and wrote, “May your soul rest in eternal peace. Miss you my brother. See you on the other side.”

Actor Karan Singh Chhabra had also reacted to Jagnoor's death and wrote, "Extremely shocking...RIP Brother...life is unpredictable"

Take a look at the post here:

To note, Jagnoor was a part of Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's MTV Love School Season 1 and 2. He had first participated in the show with his then-girlfriend Manisha but they broke up after a fellow contestant questioned his sexual orientation. He then entered into a relationship with Monica. But they also parted ways soon.

