Karan Kundrra shares PICS with Tejasswi Prakash from Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; Jokes 'Everything is round'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most-loved couples in the telly town. With the festive spirit so high, this duo also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with much enthusiasm. This is Karan and Tejasswi's first Ganeshotsav as a couple, which makes it more special for them. The Naagin 6 actress is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha and it was seen inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, how she often remembered him. While the internet is filled with celebratory pictures, Karan also gave a glimpse of the occasion with his 'laddoo' aka Tejasswi.

Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram and shared photos with Ganpati Bappa's idol. The aesthetic decor won hearts and it was Tejasswi Prakash's ivory lehenga that stole the limelight sans any jewellery. Karan kept it casual in a blue shirt, pant, and cap. They looked extremely happy as they flaunted their million-dollar smile. Karan captioned the post, "I just like how we’re all round. Ganpati Bappa Morya..!!! (sic)" The Dance Deewane Juniors' host also thanked actor Rithvik Dhanjani for teaching him to sculpt Ganesha idols. "Thank you @rithvik_d for teaching me how to sculpt," wrote the actor.

Check out the post here:

Recently, a video of this power couple went viral within the blink of an eye, and here's why. Karan and Tejasswi locked lips in a moving escalator. He looked dapper in a blazer set whereas Tejasswi raised oomph in an orange two-piece glamorous outfit. This surely came as a treat for Tejran fans who couldn't stop gushing and showering their love on the couple. Karan and Tejasswi's PDA and loved-up gesture for each other has made them the most romantic pair in the industry.

Karan and Tejasswi have grown comfortable with each other's families too, and are seen spending quality time together. In one of the recent pictures, the Naagin 6 actress is seen seated on the kitchen slab of Karan Kundrra's home. She crossed her legs and ate her lunch as Karan's mother cooked for her. She was annoyed as Karan didn't post this picture on social media and out of fear, Karan posted it and wrote, “My gawwdd here you go…galti ho gayee nai… maaf kar do dhamkao mat (sic)”

Also Read | Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's kiss goes viral

