Karan Kundrra snapped in casuals on Dance Deewane Juniors' set: 'Aaj chill mode me hosting karenge'

Karan Kundrra is currently hosting the dance reality show, 'Dance Deewane Juniors.' The actor has been winning hearts with his fun banter with judge Marzi Pestonji and fans have given them the tag 'KaZi' on social media. Pulling his leg about this, Karan told Marzi, "See, over here also, my name is before yours," which leaves the audience in splits. Karan's way of dealing with the little contestants is also being loved by the audience.

Karan Kundrra dived straight into work on a Monday morning and looked smart in casuals. He wore a black tee, lower, and sunglasses as he posed for the photographers in style. The actor, while interacting with the shutterbugs shared that he will be hosting the show in a very chill mode. "Aaj chill mode me hosting karenge." While Karan hosts the show, it is being judged by Marzi, Neetu Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi.

Watch this video of Karan Kundrra from the set

Karan has often been in the news for his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. Their mushy pictures and videos take the social media by storm, and in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla earlier, he had opened up about being "destined" to meet his ladylove on a reality show. He had said, "Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place."

Take a look at Karan's pictures from the set:

Karan and Tejasswi have hectic schedules but they try to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They come across as old-school lovers, who make the most out of the little moments shared together. The duo also keeps surprising each other by visiting their sets. Praising his ladylove, Karan further shared that Tejasswi brought a balance to his life.

On the marriage front, he has already popped the question to Tejasswi and stated that it is up to her now. "I have left it on her. I did what I had to," said the 37-year-old.

Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash on marriage with Karan Kundrra: It will happen when it’s supposed to happen; EXCLUSIVE