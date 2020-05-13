Karan Kundrra on social media TROLLING: I'm affected by their mentality, it's time to change the thinking

Karan Kundrra was recently called a 'lady' by a troll, after he posted a picture with Kritika Kamra and Pooja Gor on his Instagram handle. Now, the actor has shared his views on the menace of social media trolling and how it's time to change.

Celebrities are often face trolling on social media, whether they do something or they don't. Trolling has become a menace in today's times, with someone trying to demean others from behind the screen. Be it a Bollywood star or a TV actor, every known personality has been trolled once or many times in their career. The recent to face such trolling was Karan Kundrra. Yes, Karan found himself being trolled by a social media enthusiast when he shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle recently.

It all happened when Karan announced that he is going to go live with Kritika Kamra and Pooja Gor on Instagram. The actor decided to have a fun conversation with his Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-stars to treat their fans and help them drive away their quarantine blues. He shared a picture of an adorable photo with the two beauties. While his surprise left many fans excited, but there came an absurd comment by a user that made headlines. The user tried to troll Karan for posing with the actresses and called him a 'lady'.

However, Karan was quick to shut down the troll with a sharp and suiting reply. Giving a befitting reply, Karan said that he has no issues with the man calling him a lady. He believes that women are powerful and he is proud to be called that. Well, the actor's benefiting and savage won many hearts on the internet.

Now, Karan has opened up about the general topic of online trolling. Just a few moments back, the actor posted a video expressing how social media trolling is becoming a great problem and how it's time for us to change our thinking rather than pointing fingers. In the video, Karan is seen explaining the incident and how the troll tried to pull him down. He says, "I don't have a problem with the guy who trolled me. He might have not even thought twice before commenting. Our society has made these things very common, 'Are why are you behaving like a girl."

The actor further questions, 'To degrade a man, we call him a woman. But, is that okay? No, with such thinking we are not going to be able to compete with other countries. It's high time we change our thinking. We're debating on Youtube Vs Tiktok, but how is that possible with such filthy thinking. Soch Badalni padegi India!

