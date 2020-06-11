Karan Kundrra on speculations about his breakup with Anusha Dandekar: I am not answerable about my dating life

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar have been dating each other for quite some time and have been quite vocal about their relationship.

Karan Kundrra, who has been the television heartthrob for years, has been making the headlines lately for his love life. The handsome hunk has been dating Anusha Dandekar for a while now. However, there have been reports that their relationship has hit a rocky path and that they have called it quits after being in a relationship for several years. While neither Karan nor Anusha has opened up about their break up, the speculations about their split are rife amid the lockdown. Besides, their cryptic social media posts have been adding fuel to the fire.

And while Karan has been asked about this rumoured break up time and again, the actor has clarified that he isn’t answerable to anyone about his dating life. During his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Kitani Mohabbat Hai star asserted that he is a happy and productive person and is least bothered by the speculations. “I’m answerable about my performance and work, not who I’m dating and who I’m not dating. There are some of my friends who get harrowed by all these things that how can people say such things about them. I’m not that person and Anusha isn’t that person either,” Karan added.

He also asserted he is quite bored with his bored of the frequent speculations about his love life. Karan said, “The other day, I saw an article from 2012 and then also the same things were happening. My dad called and asked me what’s happening, and I told him there was nothing.”

