Karan Kundrra supports girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash ahead of launch of Naagin 6; PHOTOS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were seen in Bigg Boss 15 together. Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the season and Karan Kundrra was the fourth runner up. At the grand finale episode, she was offered Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. She is playing the lead role in Naagin which is going to premier very soon. On the special day, Karan Kundrra shared pictures with her on social media for giving her best wishes.

In the post shared by the actor Karan Kundrra, he is seen hugging Tejasswi Prakash as they pose for the camera. The couple looks adorable together. Karan shared in the caption, “It’s laddooo day.. sorry Naagin day today!!! don’t forget to tune in tonight!! Who’s excited???? #Laddoo’sDreamComeTrue”.

Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6 promos are already out now and people are liking Tejasswi dressed up as Naagin in a beautiful golden attire. Tejasswi Prakash shared in an interview about Naagin that, “Naagin is one of the biggest franchises of Balaji. Given the fact that I am the biggest fan of Ekta Kapoor, I never thought I would get a chance to work with her in Naagin 6. There was absolutely no reason I could say no to the show and it feels amazing to be a part of Naagin 6. Besides, I always wanted to step out of my comfort zone and this role is completely different from what I have done before”.



