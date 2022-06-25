Karan Kundrra takes his swanky new Jeep for a ride; Fans congratulate & ask 'Where is Tejasswi Prakash?'

Karan Kundrra is one of the leading names in the entertainment industry. Since his stint in Bigg Boss 15, he has remained in limelight for his personal as well as professional life. Karan Kundrra fell in love with Tejasswi Prakash in the show and they have become the most adored couple of the TV sector. The actor is very excited to share a glimpse of his new luxurious car. He shared a video of the unveiling of the vehicle.

In the video shared by Roadies fame, the actor is seen all excited to go to the showroom as he does a mini dance in his car. He is seen unveiling his swanky and expensive splurge on the Jeep. He also cut a cake with the staff members. The fans of the actor are very excited for his new ride and congratulated him in the comment sector. The fans also asked in the comment about Tejasswi Prakash not being with him for the special day. A fan wrote, “Congratulations @kkundrra... But we missed Tejasswi....@tejasswiprakash”, another wrote, “teju ko kyu ni laaye”. Numerous Tejran fans commented on the video, like, “teja kaha hai”, “Working hard and getting all you deserve, spending best time with your parents and your partner; That's what a life should be like! I am really happy you both are living and prioritizing the best always!” and more.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are undoubtedly people's favourites and were bestowed with the Super Stylish TV Couple at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. While Karan thanked everyone, Tejasswi Prakash credited him for her style. She said, "Whatever little I understand about fashion is I really just believe in being comfortable, and the rest always comes from Karan. He approves of absolutely everything I do. My outfit, what hair I do, my heels, what makeup, what lipstick... So, this award completely goes to Karan. I have no say in what I wear and what I do. So, thank you so much Karan Kundrra and Pinkvilla for this." The duo looked stunning at the event, while Karan sported a black tux, Tejasswi Prakash stole the limelight in red shimmery dress.

