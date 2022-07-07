Karan Kundrra teases Tejasswi Prakash about her couture coat in a photoshoot; Asks her to return his carpet

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adorable couple on social media. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and their feelings for each other have only grown over time. The duo is among the most fun-loving couples in the entertainment industry and the mushy romance often makes to social media trends. Karan Kundrra was recently seen teasing Tejasswi Prakash for her recent photoshoot.

In the post shared by Tejasswi Prakash, she is seen sporting a brown embellished couture long coat. The actress looks stunning in the pictures as she flaunts are her sharp facial features. She paired the look with studded earrings and the makeup is flawless. Her boyfriend seems to have the most hilarious reaction to the photo shoot as he commented, “Please return my carpet.. and plz saaf karke dena wapis.. bohot ganda kar dia tune laddoooo.” He also shared her picture in his story and teased her with the captions, “When you’re wondering where’d the carpet from your grandma’s house go?”

See the post here-

In a recent exclusive video of Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen soaking in the beautiful moment by breaking into an impromptu dance by the beach. Dressed in yellow pants and a cape with a white crop top, the Naagin 6 actress looked pretty while Karan exuded his charm in black pants, a white tee and a baby pink shirt. A few days ago, the Dance Deewane Juniors' host hinted at doing a monsoon song. Is this video a clip from that monsoon song? Will it feature Tejasswi Prakash? Time will tell.

Tejasswi Prakash is presently playing the lead in the fictional show Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra is the host of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

