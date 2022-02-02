Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin: Couples who fell in love inside 'Bigg Boss' house

The most talked-about reality show in India is ‘Bigg Boss’. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has a strong fan base owing to the controversies, fights, drama, and love. Every year, the housemates fight to impress the audience and win the converted trophy and cash prize. A total of 15 seasons have been successfully completed and during the stint of the show, the viewers saw the contestants develop friendship, enemies, and love. As the latest season is completed, we have curated a list of the couples who fell in love inside the 'Big Boss' house.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Reality show host Karan Kundrra and actress Tejasswi Prakash met for the first time inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and gradually fell in love. Not only this, but their parents also approved their relationship. During a family call, Karan Kundrra introduced Tejasswi to his parents and the actor’s father had called her the ‘heart of the family’.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty

Raqesh Bapat met Shamita Shetty inside the controversial reality show 'Big Boss OTT' house. They both started liking each other and expressed their feelings during the show. The couple confirmed their relationship as they posted a snap from their dinner date post-Bigg Boss OTT show. Later, Shamita Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 15 house and openly expressed her love for Raqesh. Even Raqesh made an appearance on the show and had a romantic dinner date inside the BB 15 house.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

They are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The two confessed their feelings for each other during their stint in 'Big Boss 14'. The two are often seen celebrating each other’s achievements and keeping their fans updated with their cute pictures together.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary first met each other during the reality show 'Bigg Boss 9'. King of reality shows, Prince Narula fell in love with actress Yuvika Chaudhary and he even confessed his love. However, the two got married after dating for a few years. They tied the knot in a grand ceremony in the year 2018.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

They both expressed their fondness for each other inside the house of 'Bigg Boss 7'. Back then, they were one of the most admired television couples. However, their relationship fell apart outside the house. At present, Gauahar is married to Zaid Darbar, whereas Kushal is busy with work commitments.

Armaan Kohli and Tanishaa Mukerji

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who was one of the strongest contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 7’ confessed her love for actor Armaan Kohli during the show. But when Tanishaa and Armaan came out after the show, they decided to call it quits.

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

During ‘Bigg Boss 8’, Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel expressed their feelings for each other. They dated each other for two years, however later parted ways. Currently, Karishma Tanna is engaged to her beau Varun Bangera. They are likely to tie the knot this year.

