Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash collaborate for the romantic music video titled 'Baarish Aayi Hain'

Television's most adored couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are all set to swoon your hearts once again with their chemistry. The Bigg Boss 15's famous duo's love has never been under the wraps from the audiences. Both Tejasswi and Karan have been vocal about their feelings for each other. Their relationship has always been the talk of the town post-Bigg Boss and their fans root for them ardently. Tejasswi and Karan are undoubtedly the best actors and to see them together on-screen is always a delight.

Now, the duo has joined hands for a romantic music video based on the monsoon theme titled 'Baarish Aayi Hain'. Today, they took their respective social media handles to announce this and treated their fans with a glimpse of it. Sharing the first poster from their upcoming music video, Karan captioned, "The Rain Song of all Rain songs of the season. #BaarishAayiHain out on 14th July. On the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel. This one is special". 'Tejran' fans have gone gaga on just the glimpse of this poster and have expressed their excitement in the comment section. Several have dropped comments like 'So excited', 'CANT WAIT', 'This looks magical', 'Cuties', 'I'M SCREAAAMINNNGGGGGGG ', and so on.

Check Baarish Aayi Hain poster here -

On the other hand, Tejasswi also shared the same poster on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Rains + Music = Romance. Presenting #BaarishAayiHain out on 14th July. On the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel. This one is close to my heart". Fans have even flooded her comment section expressing their excitement for the song's release.

About Baarish Aayi Hain:

Starring Karan Kundrra and Tejaswwi Prakash, the melodious voices to this song have been given by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghosal. The music has been provided by Javed-Mohsin and the lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Verma. The song is all set to release on 14th July 2022 at 11 am on VYRL Originals.

Also Read: Farah Khan, Karan Kundra congratulate ‘dadi’ Neetu Kapoor after Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt announce pregnancy