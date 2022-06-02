Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash to host Bigg Boss OTT 2 instead of Karan Johar?

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. The lovebirds are often in the headlines and they never fail to grab fans’ attention with their mushy pictures and videos on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, Karan and Tejasswi are in the news yet again and this time it’s about Bigg Boss OTT. As per reports doing rounds lately, the duo might be replacing Karan Johar as hosts in the upcoming season of the popular reality show. Yes, you read that right!

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash to host Bigg Boss OTT 2?

As per a report by TellyChakkar, sources informed the entertainment portal that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash might replace Karan Johar as hosts in Bigg Boss OTT. However, there is no official confirmation of the same yet. It should be noted that the digital spin-off of Bigg Boss started last year, where different celebrities participated in pairs. Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the KJo-hosted show. Apart from her, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed and others were part of the show too. As KJO is busy hosting the next season of Koffee With Karan, there are talks that Kundrra and Tejasswi might be roped in as hosts for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Moreover, fans love to watch the couple together, so there would be no surprises if this turns out true.

As for the show, viewers loved Bigg Boss OTT and a second season is on its way. The pre-production phase has reportedly already begun.

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan. While Karan was a finalist too, Tejasswi lifted the trophy of the season and emerged the winner. She is now seen in Naagin 6.

