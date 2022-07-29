Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni; Celebs who found love in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Salman Khan’s name as a host has become synonymous with the show. Every season, many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, Among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show. Apart from the entertaining factor, many celebs who have been a part of this show have found their partners inside the house. Now, as the new season for Bigg Boss is approaching, let's take a look at the popular celebs who met their love inside the house and are happy now together.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash:

Bigg Boss 15 truly turned out to be a lucky charm for Karan and Tejasswi as they met each other in the house, and since then, the two are inseparable. Both the actors fell in love inside Bigg Boss' house and made their relationship official too. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly address them as ‘Tejran'. At present, their PDA and loved-up gesture for each other has made them the most romantic pair in the industry.

Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni:

Jasmin met Aly Goni in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 and the duo instantly fell in love with each other. Ever since they made their relationship public, their fans are going gaga over them. They never shy away from expressing their love for each other and are tagged as the sweetest couple in the industry.

Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan:

Lovebirds Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been the talk of the town after they participated in Bigg Boss 14. From passion to possessiveness, the couple had shown every flavour of love in the reality show. Fans had witnessed it all. It was during the show that Eijaz clearly stated that he wishes to marry his ladylove at any cost and also said “Tu Jaise hai, mujhe qubool hai”. And since then the two have been painting the town red with their love.

Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana came into the limelight when they made an entry in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13. The two formed an instant connection and started having feelings for one another. The singer set his heart on Himanshi Khurana when she entered the house. After she said yes, the lover boy even went down on his knee to propose to her in one of the episodes. It was truly a piece of amazing news for their beloved audiences when they started dating. Since then, their relationship has grown stronger, and both are now inseparable. They are one of the most loved couples in the Telly world.

Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer:

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer were one of the most popular couples on Bigg Boss 15. Their love story is a fairytale, for them. They met inside the house, fell in love during their stint, and always stood by each other. Even in the outer world Ieshaan and Miesha or what their fans love to call them, ‘Mieshaan’ are going stronger day by day. Their fans wait for their pictures to go out in the public domain and are waiting for them to reveal their marriage plans.

Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao:

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao first got close in 2015, during their participation in Bigg Boss Season 9. Like every season, that year Keith and Rochelle made news with their chemistry as they fell in love with each other. After a few years of dating, they tied the knot in an extremely intimate affair in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary:

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met each other for the first time inside the Bigg Boss 9 house. Just as Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula started talking to each other, they felt an instant connection, leading to which, Prince Narula even proposed to Yuvika Chaudhary inside the Bigg Boss 9 house by making a “heart-shaped chappati” only for her. The two are now happily married to each other and make the most romantic pair in the industry.

