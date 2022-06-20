Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash slay in casual as they get clicked at an event, PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most talked about couples in the television industry. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and their love for each other has only grown since then. Ever since the couple declared their love for each other, they have been very vocal and transparent about their relationship, and their fans are thrilled by the amazing chemistry between the two. Both of them are often seen together and surrounded by paps in the city.

Meanwhile, the duo on Sunday were spotted at Mukesh Chhabra’s Khidkiya theatre festival. The couple seemed to be having fun ras the paparazzi clicked their pictures. Karan donned an all-black look as he sported a black shirt paired with black trouser and white sneakers. On the other hand, Tejasswi wore a white polka dots top teamed up with a pink high waist skirt and white sneakers. The couple looked adorable as they posed for pictures at the event.

Have a look at Karan and Tejasswi’s pictures:

Meanwhile, the couple recently attended Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held on June 16 and also won the Super Stylish TV Couple Award. While Tejasswi looked gorgeous in the elegant red bodycon dress, Karan sported a tux with a bow tie.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, while Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the lead role in Naagin 6. There are rumours that Karan and Tejasswi will host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, but it is too early to confirm the same. They were also seen co-hosting the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors last week.