Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's 'Baarish Aayi Hain' gets an amazing response from 'Tejran' fans

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. There are several times when Tejran proved their love for each other and made us go gaga over their chemistry. Tejasswi and Karan are undoubtedly the best actors and to see them together on-screen is always a delight. The duo recently joined hands for a romantic monsoon music video titled 'Baarish Aayi Hain'.

Karan's appreciation post for his fans:

'Baarish Aayi Hain' received 1.4 million views on the day it was released and the duo has been winning hearts with their chemistry in this music video. Today, Karan uploaded a beautiful picture with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash from their song 'Baarish Aayi Hain'. Sharing this, Karan wrote, "dikha hi diya aapne.. thank you for the tremendous love..! Always grateful". Tejran fans have dropped amazing comments on this post for the duo.

On 14th July 2022, actress Tejasswi Prakash was also seen celebrating the success of 'Baarish Aayi Hain' and held a small cake-cutting celebration with the paps.

About Baarish Aayi Hain:

Baarish Aayi Hain takes us through a beautiful love story of a couple played by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who is in a long-distance relationship and meet each other in their special location of Goa every year. The song is about the reunion of two hearts that are madly in love, against the backdrop of the beautiful beaches of Goa during the most romantic season of the year—monsoon. They meet, and they spend some magical days together only to depart again. The pathos and pain play along with the romance of the rains. The chemistry between the Karan and Tejasswi is palpable and elevates the video to a new level.

The melodious voices to this song have been given by Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghosal. The music has been provided by Javed-Mohsin and the lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Verma.

On the professional front, Karan is presently hosting the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. On the other hand, Tejasswi is currently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show 'Naagin 6'.

