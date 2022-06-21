Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's fans surprise the host on Dance Deewane Juniors set with a gift; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become the most popular couple on social media ever since they declared their love for each other. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and shortly expressed feelings for each other. Ever since the couple declared their love, they have been very vocal and transparent about their relationship, and their fans are thrilled by the amazing chemistry between the two. Both of them are often seen together and are surrounded by paps in the city.

Tejasswi and Karan's fans root for them ardently and are often seen taking their best efforts to express their love for the duo. Today, once again their fans proved their fondness for the duo as they arrived from Rajasthan to meet the couple on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. As a token of love, the two fans made sure to surprise Karan with an adorable collage frame of his and Tejasswi's pictures. Karan was too kind to these fans and as a sweet gesture, the actor made sure to sign their frame and click pictures with them.

Meanwhile, the couple recently attended Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held on June 16 and also won the 'Super Stylish TV Couple Award'. While Tejasswi looked gorgeous in the elegant red bodycon dress, Karan sported a tux with a bow tie. During the pap pics, Karan and Tejasswi gave some glam shots with each other. The couple also shared an adorable hug. Karan Kundrra was also spotted giving a soft peck on her cheek.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, while Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the lead role in Naagin 6. There are rumours that Karan and Tejasswi will host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, but it is too early to confirm the same. They were also seen co-hosting the reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors last week.

