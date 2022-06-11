Karan Kundrra wishes his 'Princess' Tejasswi Prakash on her birthday; Gives a glimpse of their celebration

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and adored couples in the television industry. Both the actors were contestants of Bigg Boss 15, where they fell in love and made their relationship official too. Their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts and photos on social media make fans go gaga. Their fans, who root for them ardently lovingly call ‘Tejran'. Tejasswi turned a year wiser yesterday, on 10th June, as she celebrated her birthday. The actress ringed her special day with beau Karan Kundrra in Goa.

Today, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared adorable pictures with Tejasswi and wished her. Sharing these amazing snaps, Karan captioned, "happy birthday princess.." To mark this special day, the duo sailed away from the hustle of the city in a private yacht and spent some quality time with each other. As usual, Karan and Tejasswi's pictures went viral as soon as it was up on the internet. In the first picture, Tejasswi can be seen flaunting a big smile as she poses with a huge bouquet of red roses gifted by Karan. In the other pictures, Karan can be seen adorably kissing Tejasswi. The duo is surely shelling out some major couple goals, and these pictures are proof of their impeccable chemistry. Speaking of their outfits, Tejasswi opted for a strapless pink sequined knee-length dress, meanwhile Karan sported a pink T-shirt and paired it with blue denim.

After spending a gala time, Karan and Tejasswi are back in Mumbai and were recently spotted at the airport. On the professional front, the lovebirds will soon be seen hosting the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane Juniors together.

Karan and Tejasswi's professional commitment:

Tejasswi Prakash has worked in numerous popular shows like Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki, Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha, in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she has been paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

Speaking of Karan, the actor is currently hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. He will soon be seen in a film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda.

