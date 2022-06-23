Karan Kundrra's shocker to fans: Actor says he won't be able to do daily soaps, reveals his first salary

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular actors on TV screens. He has carved a niche for himself with his fabulous acting and dashing looks. The TV star in a demanding post his Bigg Boss 15 stint. The actors' personal and professional lives always make it to the headlines. He also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, the actor spoke with Indian Express about his first salary and revealed that he won't be able to do daily soaps now.

Karan Kundrra made became an overnight star with Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. The actor revealed that he was paid Rs 4000, but he was never bothered about money. Later, he did a crime show Gumrah and then Roadies. He didn't do TV for five years and returned with Ekta's show Dil Hi Toh Hai, where he was paid better.

He shared, “After it got humongous success everyone advised me to do a bigger show for Rs 25000, but I did Gumrah, a crime show, something that people do at 40. I quit Roadies at the peak too. Then I didn't do TV for five years. I returned for Ekta ma'am only (Dil Hi Toh Hai) and got paid Rs 1.20 lakh. The more madness I carry, the better for me."

Karan Kundrra said that his forte is fiction, but he won't be able to take up the daily soap that is offered. Further, revealing the reason for not doing daily soaps, he said that he doesn't have the strength for a long format shows that demands years. He agreed with the fact that there's an enormous amount of money on TV, he mentioned that he doesn't want to miss out on exciting things.

Also read- Best moments of Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash from Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards; WATCH