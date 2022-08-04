Karan Mehra accuses estranged wife Nisha Rawal of having an affair with Rohit Sathia; Actress REACTS

Karan Mehra held a press conference on Thursday, August 4, where he addressed the allegations levied upon him by his estranged wife, Nisha Rawal. Karan addressed the media with the latest developments in the case and shared that he has collected 'solid' shreds of evidence and that 'one hard evidence' is enough to prove that he has been framed. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor alleged that Nisha is in a relationship with her "namesake" brother of 14 years, Rohit Sathia, who is from Lucknow and has a seven-year-old daughter.

Karan accuses Nisha of having an affair

Karan Mehra said that he did not open up about Nisha Rawal's relationship with Rohit Sathia earlier because he did not have any proof. And, now that he has proof, which he has already submitted to the court, Karan talked about Nisha's affair. The actor said that legally they aren't divorced yet, so it's her, who is having an "extra-marital affair." Nisha had earlier accused Karan of having an affair and reacting to it, the actor said that he himself isn't aware of the person in question here.

"Nisha is staying with another man in my house, we have produced the proofs in the court and that is why I am talking here today. Nisha Rawal, who isn't divorced yet, is having an extramarital affair. Rohit Sathia is her 'munh-bole bhai' of 14 years, who also did her 'kanyadaan'. I didn't have proof back then, that's why I didn't say anything," said Karan.

Karan talks about Rohit Sathia

Adding further, Karan shared, "Rohit is a chain smoker, consumes alcohol, gutka paan, which I have never done. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same house, which is morally questionable on many levels. I never did this and as a father what can I do? That's the reason I am fighting for the custody of my child. I have no access to my child. Rohit's daughter ties rakhi to Kavish. Everyone (relatives) knows this and these two kids are involved, what will we tell them? I am fighting for the truth, I will go for it."

Allegations of being physically assaulted

Karan also alleged that Rohit has even "physically assaulted" him just a day after he recovered from COVID-19. He also shared that Nisha participated in a captive reality show where she repeatedly took his name and "assassinated his character" to earn money.

Nisha Rawal reacts to Karan Mehra's accusations

Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Nisha Rawal to check her reaction to these allegations. To which, she said, "I am not commenting anything on it. I know he did a press conference, and I can't keep countering every statement that he makes."

For the unversed, Nisha Rawal accused Karan Mehra of domestic violence and an FIR was filed at Goregaon police station on May 31, 2021. He was granted bail a few hours after his arrest.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Karan Mehra talks about what happened with wife Nisha Rawal; Says ‘She spat on me’

