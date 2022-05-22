Karan Mehra accuses estranged wife Nisha Rawal of having an extramarital affair; makes shocking claims

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra has been in the news for his soured relationship with estranged wife Nisha Rawal. Months after Nisha accused him of infidelity, and sexual assault, Karan has now alleged that Nisha has been having an extramarital affair for the past 11 months and they are staying together in his house. Adding further, the actor said that the man left his wife and children to live with Nisha, and the latter has confessed it too.

Karan Mehra's accusations against estranged wife Nisha Rawal

"Even today a man is living in my house. For the last 11 months, that person has been staying in my house. He has entered my house, leaving his wife and children," told Karan to an entertainment portal as reported by ETimes TV. Karan Mehra has also accused them of extorting properties, businesses, cars, and money from him. The actor has decided to continue fighting the battle. Karan Mehra also alleged that designer Rohit Verma and actress Munisha Khatwani, who were supporting Nisha earlier, aren't in contact with her anymore.

Karan Mehra, who has worked in television shows and the Punjabi film industry also stated that he was shocked when Nisha leveled serious charges against him. He has talked about fighting a tough battle with her in court.

Karan Mehra on gathering evidence to put up a strong fight

On the other hand, Karan shared that he has gathered all evidence that would make his case stronger. Karan also claimed that the information has been collected sans the use of any laptops or files, and therefore, it took him time to speak up.

It was on May 31, 2021, when Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence and alleged that he withdrew more than Rs 1 crore from her bank account. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting her and was later released on bail. Later, a second FIR was registered against him and his family members. Talking about it, Karan had earlier shared, “These sections mean cruelty with respect to dowry, sexual assault, violence, etc. filed by Nisha against me, my old parents and my younger brother. We wanted a stay and it has now happened. It is a win that now the court will decide on the FIR and the police can’t file a charge sheet, though it can investigate. Now, we fight the case in court.”

