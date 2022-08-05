Karan Mehra accuses Nisha Rawal of 'using' their son Kavish; Says he hasn't seen him for 14 months

Karan Mehra had been in a tough fight with his estranged wife Nisha Rawal for the past many months, for his son. On Thursday Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor held a press conference to talk about his estranged relationship with wife Nisha Rawal. After accusing Nisha of having an extramarital affair, Karan opened up about the difficult time he had in the last 14 months. The actor also said he wants to fight for his son Kavish’s custody, given the child has been put in an ugly space by Nisha.

Karan shared that he took the decision to come out and speak about the issues only for his son. He shared, “I have enough evidence to show to him. He is also a smart kid. When he grows up, I will give it all to him and ask him to judge for himself. I want him to know I tried my best.”

He said that he has not met his son, Kavish in the last 14 months, Karan shared that he last met him when he went to pick up his things from the house in November last year. “I gave him the gift I was carrying, and he just told me two things — ‘I love you’ and ‘I miss you,’” he said, trying hard to hold back his tears. The actor added that he has decided that he will fight for his son, even if it takes him years, as he feels Kavish is not staying in a healthy environment.

“He is not living in an ok space. I think he would be 100 times better living with me. Look at the façade that has been created on social media. Do you think that it’s giving the right picture? Have you seen how he is being used? He is shitting and she has uploaded that video too. Why do you need to do that?” he shared.

Karan Mehra added that as a father, he has always been protective and had even refused to give pictures and videos of his son to media when he was very young. He said that he never wanted him to be available on public platforms, he didn’t want him to get affected. He added that when he grows up, he will make his own choices. He shared that its sad just so sad how he is being used right now.

Karan also opened up about how the controversy affected his professional life. The actor said that he wasn’t in the space to get new work but is now looking after himself. He also added that his image was being tarnished and he was put on a media trail.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012 after dating for four years. In June last year, Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence and filed charges against him. The latter claimed his wife was trying to frame him to extract hefty alimony.

