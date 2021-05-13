Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s marriage in trouble after almost a decade of togetherness?

Reportedly, there are problems in the marriage of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, which has taken the internet by storm. Nisha shares her response on the issues.

The famous TV actor is married to Nisha Rawal for the last almost a decade. As per the reports, the couple has been going through some trouble in their marriage. Apparently, there have been issues in the marriage for the past few months. Karan has been busy in a shoot in Punjab and his wife is in Mumbai with their four-year-old Kavish. The couple had been dating for sometime prior to their marriage, after which they got married in 2012.

According to sources, Karan Mehra and his wife have been married for 9 years. But over the past few months, things have not been going well for them. They have been trying to resolve their differences and things are hopefully getting better. But the couple has not been spending time with one another as Karan is busy with his shooting in the Punbaji entertainment industry. When ETimes TV contacted the couple for their response to the rumours, Karan Mehra did not respond. His wife Nisha replied to the message as she said that rumours are not true.

The actor Karan Mehra is a quite popular name in the Indian television industry owing to his role of Naitik in one of the longest-running TV daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlataa Hai (YRKKH). The leads of the show were Karan Mehra and . After the show, Karan has been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 10, Nach Baliye 5 and he also appeared in the show Kitchen Champion 5 with his wife Nisha.

Karan played the lead role of Naitik Singhania in YRKKH for seven years. YRKKH is one of the longest-running TV shows. It had Karan Mehra and Hina Khan played lead roles. Currently, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are playing the lead roles. Karan has participated in Bigg Boss 10 and was also a part of Nach Baliye 5 and Kitchen Champion 5 with Nisha. He was last seen in Shubhaarambh and Ek Bhram — Sarvagun Sampanna, while Nisha is currently a part of the show Shaadi Mubarak.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan & Karan Kundrra share friendship goals; See BTS pics

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×