Karan Mehra denies allegations by wife Nisha about having extramarital affair: 'These stories are baseless'

Actor Karan Mehra has denied all allegations of him having an affair by his wife Nisha Rawal and says that his reputation has been attacked.

Trigger Warning

The popular TV actor was arrested on Monday night as his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint of alleged physical assault. The actor was released on bail on Tuesday morning. He was taken under custody by the Goregaon Police on the basis of the statement of Nisha. Post the incident, Nisha Rawal had talked to the media about Karan Mehra having an extramarital affair and about which she became aware a few months ago. The actress shared that she had confronted him about the affair after she saw his text messages.

Talking about the allegations of extramarital affairs, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra has said that all these allegations are bound to come and he will be linked to many people. He said that the stories are baseless and he has not cheated on his wife. He added that he is not having an extramarital affair.

The actor has completely negated the allegations by his wife which included that he did not care for his wife and their son. Karan has also struck back at Nisha saying that she has a violent streak and she was asking an insanely large amount of money for alimony. Karan shared in an interview with Hindustan Times, “I have been disrespected and now to use the bechari girl card is unbelievable. People know me in the industry and know what I have put into this marriage and done things for her. Today, I am not in a position to give what she wants and this is what I get? Jab lavish life thi, tum enjoy karte the, aaj bura time hai, we have to cope, toh you want to separate. I agreed to separation but to take everything, is not done. Karan ko sadak pe lao aur hume saare paise mile, yeh plan hai. If I give her all what I earn, what will I survive on.”

Credits :Hindustan Times

