Karan Mehra dismisses claims of trouble in his marriage with Nisha: I have no clue what led to these rumours

In a recent interview, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra has quashed the rumours claiming troubles in his marriage paradise with Nisha Rawal. Scroll down to read what he said.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has always grabbed headlines for the right reasons. However, recently he was in the news for a different reason that came as a shock for his fans. Recently, reports were doing the rounds that Karan and his wife Nisha Rawal, who have been married for nine years now, are facing troubles in their marriage. Rumours had it that the things between them “haven’t been going too well for the past few months and they are trying to sort out their differences.”

However, now in a recent interview with AajTak, the actor has refuted the rumours and said there was no truth to it. The 38-year-old actor said that he has no clue as to what led to these rumours suddenly, adding that he has been getting calls from everywhere. Karan was quoted as saying, “I have no clue what led to these rumours all of a sudden. I saw this news today only and I have been getting calls from everywhere. When Nisha got the news, she had also cleared it. Even after that, I don’t know how these rumours started spreading.”

Earlier, Nisha had rubbished the rumours and told the Times of India that they are 'not true.' TOI had quoted a source close to the development saying, “Karan and Nisha have been married for almost a decade now, but things haven’t been going too well since the past few months. The two are trying to sort out their differences, and hopefully, things will get better. Just that they have not been spending time together owing to Karan’s work in the Punjabi entertainment industry.”

