Karan Mehra on estranged wife Nisha Rawal: She trapped me in false cases

Karan Mehra held a press conference on Thursday, August 4, to respond to the allegations made against him by his estranged wife Nisha Rawal. She filed cases against him and his family for domestic violence, unnatural sex, dowry, and criminal intimidation. The actress also accused Karan of having an extramarital affair. She spoke about this on the captive reality show that she was a part of. During the press conference, Karan said that he did not respond back then because he did not have any proof, and now, he has them, and after submitting them to the court, he is in a position to talk.

Karan Mehra says the cases filed by Nisha are 'false'

Karan Mehra stated that the allegations levied upon him are 'false'. He alleged, "Nisha wanted to take away my car, property, business, our son (Kavish). She did this by trapping me in false cases but I did not give up for the sake of my family. I didn’t have time to get emotional. I have had no access to my child, I just managed to meet Kavish on November 2."

I'm fighting for my family: Karan Mehra

"When you've been betrayed to this extent, I don't know any person who would be able to be 'normal' and work. I am working in such conditions. I go to my shoots, talk to people, I'm fighting my cases. I stop myself from thinking about my son because if I think about him, it's a different turmoil altogether for me," said Karan Mehra holding back his tears.

Karan on the accusation of banging Nisha's head against the wall

Commenting on the incident that took place on May 27, 2021, when Nisha alleged that he banged her head against the wall, Karan Mehra stated, "Nisha Rawal, Rohit Sathia and Laxmi Rawal conspired against me. That day, I was recovering from COVID-19 and was sleeping when they barged in. Rohit hit me while Laxmi was recording the video to see if I reacted, but I never hit back. That video never came out. I wonder why? It was all staged. He physically assaulted me under the pretext of being Nisha’s brother."

For the unversed, Karan Mehra has accused Nisha Rawal of having an extramarital affair with her 'munh bola' brother, Rohit Sathia. He is from Lucknow and has a seven-year-old daughter, who lives there and ties rakhi to Nisha and Karan's son, Kavish.

