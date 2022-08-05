Karan Mehra files defamation case against Nisha Rawal's friends Rohit Sathia, Munisha Khatwani & Rohit Verma

Content Warning: The article contains references to abuse.

Karan Mehra held a press conference on Thursday (August 4) in response to the cases filed against him by his estranged wife Nisha Rawal. The actress alleged of domestic violence and filed a case on May 31, 2021. Reacting to those accusations, Karan said that the matter was in court and therefore he did not speak up earlier. The actor stressed that 'solid' pieces of evidence have been submitted to the court, and hence, he has now come out in the open to talk about this case.

During the press conference, Karan Mehra stated that his estranged wife Nisha Rawal has an extramarital affair with her 'rakhi' brother Rohit Sathia. Karan also said that while he is 'not allowed' to enter his own home, Nisha and Rohit are enjoying the 'facilities' of his 4.5 BHK. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared that designer Rohit Verma, and tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani defamed him by 'assassinating' his character on social media after the press conference held by Nisha in May 2021.

Defamation case has been filed against Nisha's friends: Karan

"Defamation cases have been filed against Nisha's friends, Rohit Verma, Munisha Khatwani, and Rohit Sathia because they spoke against me in the press conference and on other mediums too. They tried to defame me after that incident (press conference held by Nisha in May) which was 'portrayed' under a false pretext. The way they have assassinated my character on social media, it is not allowed in the court of law, and that's why the defamation case is happening," said Karan Mehra.

Rohit Verma apologised after knowing the truth: Karan Mehra

"Munisha Khatwani is a tarot card reader, so she should have known who is right and who is wrong. You are using that in your business and giving interviews? Rohit Verma was the witness in the first case of Nisha's infidelity (2015), and after knowing the truth, he apologised through a text message but what are we supposed to say, 'It's okay, koi baat nahi?' The criminal court has taken cognizance and has issued warrants in the defamation case. New evidence has been presented by my lawyers in the court in the divorce case that I have filed, and that throws new light on the conspiracy done by Nisha Rawal, Rohit Sathia, and Laxmi Rawal," added Karan.

Karan Mehra concluded by saying, "Today, I have eyewitnesses, character witnesses, statements, friends, and I have people who are ready to come and stand by the truth."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

